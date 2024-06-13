Govt’s contraception scheme promotes ‘disposable culture’

The general manager of Catholic youth group Pure in Heart, Helen Vysotska, has issued a warning regarding the negative consequences of the Free Contraception Scheme. She said the consequences of hormonal contraception “are very bad. A lot of women who take hormonal contraception have higher risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer”.

It was announced an expansion on the scheme to include women aged 32-35, taking effect from July 1. The scheme currently includes women aged 17-31.

Ms Vysotska said that taking hormonal contraceptive for acne or to regulate periods is not a good solution, as it can mask the real issue. “It doesn’t get to the bottom of what it actually is.” She added that “this could be because you’re lacking some necessary vitamins or some necessary protein.”

For Ms Vysotska, to facilitate the access to contraceptives can have an impact on how young women see sex, and possibly lead them to engage in it more lightly, as it takes away the consequences.

“Not that it’s not happening, but it’s going to be even more easier to. I feel like it’s not even helping them to truly value the beauty of their body, the beauty of the feminine body.”

Helen Vysotska believes a culture of death is being prioritised today. “There will be an older population, but also the amount of death rates will be higher than the amount of birth rates.”

For her, the contraception scheme is “promoting this culture, a disposable culture. A culture of individualism, selfishness and materialistic gain.” People want to “prioritise having more money, more wealth than having a family.”