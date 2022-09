Men who were displaced by flooding bathe amid floodwaters in Sehwan, Pakistan, Sept.13, 2022. As of Sept. 15, Pakistan’s disaster management office reported more than 1,500 people dead since half the country became submerged starting in June. (CNS photo/Akhtar Soomro, Reuters)

Three bishops of Pakistan dioceses most affected by recent deadly monsoon flooding appealed for more funding for emergency food, repairing damaged homes and providing medical needs for the worst-hit victims in their provinces. The South Asian country has been hit hard by record floods caused by monsoon rains and glacial melting since the rainy season…