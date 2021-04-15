Online events mark 5th anniversary of the death of Sr Clare Crockett

Tomorrow, April 16, marks the 5th anniversary of the death of Sr Clare Crockett and the five young women who died with her. The young sister died in an earthquake in Ecuador in 2016.

A series of online events are set to take place over the weekend to mark the occasion.

April 16 will see the rosary broadcast live in Spanish at 4:00pm Irish time from the chapel of Playa Prieta, where Sr Clare died, as well as the YouTube premier of the extended version of the Sr Clare documentary All or Nothing at 5:00pm Irish time.

The rosary livestream can be accessed at the Spanish Home of the Mother YouTube account, ‘Hogar de la Madre‘, while the documentary can be accessed at their ‘HM Television (English)‘ channel on the same site.

On April 18th, at 7:00pm Irish time a festival will be streamed live from Spain, accompanied by English translation, which will see both Sr Clare remembered and Fr Henry Kowalczyk, on the first anniversary of his death – the first servant priest of the Home of the Mother to pass away. The stream with English translation can be accessed here.