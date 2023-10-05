‘Not clear’ India govt serious about tackling Christian persecution

Christians are pictured in file photo holding a banner during a protest in Mumbai, India. On the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief, observed on the United Nations calendar August 22, Pakistan and India are among places of particular concern for Christian rights advocates. Photo: OSV News/Punit Paranjpe, Reuters

Christian leaders in India said that a September 21 meeting with the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) did little to reassure them that the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about addressing the ongoing persecution of Christians in the country.