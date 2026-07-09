Nicaraguan dictatorship detains Bishop Abelardo Mata again

Worshippers pray during Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 21, 2022. Retired Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata was detained by police June 29, 2026, one day after celebrating a Mass in the city of Estelí, during which he requested prayers for the country's persecuted Catholic Church, according to independent Nicaraguan news outlet Confidencial. (OSV News photo/Maynor Valenzuela, Reuters)

Nicaraguan police detained Bishop Emeritus Abelardo Mata again on June 30, just one day after his initial detention and subsequent release on June 29. The 80-year-old prelate is reportedly now under house arrest. Mata, bishop emeritus of Estelí, was arrested at a clinic where he had gone for a checkup for his pacemaker. This occurred…