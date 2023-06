A Connemara family prepare the curragh for the trip to MacDara Island in one of the new Angelus films set to be released by RTÉ.

The iconic Angelus bell will remain on RTÉ as the broadcaster gears up to unveil a new-look Angelus this week. The launch of the new set of reflective films in RTÉ One’s Angelus slots takes place today, June 1 at 6pm. The six films will run year-round except on Advent and Christmas when there will be two…