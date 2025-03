Pope Francis baptises a baby during Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican January 12, 2025, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

“Are you ready to help the parents of this child in their duty as Christian parents?” “We are” Recently, I was made the godfather of my girlfriend’s nephew. When her sister and brother-in-law asked us to be godparents, I’ll admit I was both surprised and deeply honoured. The request made me curious though – what…