Martyred family’s beatification prompts theological reflection
Wiktoria Ulma is pictured in an undated photo with three of her children and the children of relatives outside the Ulma home in Markowa, a village in southeastern Poland. Wiktoria, her husband, Józef, and their six children were executed March 24, 1944, by Nazis who discovered that the family had been sheltering eight Jews who had escaped internment by German occupying forces. Photo: OSV News/courtesy National Remembrance Institute
The beatification of an unborn baby has raised interesting questions for theologians, writes Maria Wiering When the Ulma family was beatified September 10 as martyrs who gave their lives to protect Jews during the Holocaust, it may be the first time the Catholic Church has beatified an entire, specific family together, as well as the first beatification…