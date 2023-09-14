Martyred family’s beatification prompts theological reflection

Wiktoria Ulma is pictured in an undated photo with three of her children and the children of relatives outside the Ulma home in Markowa, a village in southeastern Poland. Wiktoria, her husband, Józef, and their six children were executed March 24, 1944, by Nazis who discovered that the family had been sheltering eight Jews who had escaped internment by German occupying forces. Photo: OSV News/courtesy National Remembrance Institute