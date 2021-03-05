‘Magnificent’ pamphlet on St Patrick available

A recently published pamphlet with a revised version of St Patrick’s Confession has already seen 5,000 copies distributed in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Testimony Pamphlet has been described as “beautifully attractive” and “concise and truthful”.

In autumn Evangelical Catholic Initiative partnered with Wild Goose Publishing, a Pentecostal ministry based in Bray, to create the pamphlet.

They said: “Our prayer is that this initiative will contribute to redeeming Irish Celtic Christianity, inspire us to give a priority to evangelism and foster Christian unity as Jesus prayed for in John 17. It is wonderful that St Patrick, being pre-Reformation, is potentially a wonderful uniting figure in Christianity in Ireland.”

Fr John Nally PP of Ashbourne, Co. Meath said the pamphlet is “a relevant and much needed depiction of Patrick for today”.

“St Patrick’s Testimony is a beautifully attractive pamphlet that presents Patrick as a continuous seeker of God whose honesty and struggle is timeless. Far more than a history or chronicle, it is a springboard and path to know and follow Jesus today,” he said.

Fr Damian Ryan PP, Manister, Co. Limerick described it as “magnificent”.

He added: “It is very readable and a great opportunity for all to awaken to the living Christian spirituality that illuminated the Irish people, and through them inflamed a Europe grown cold to Christ”.

Rev. Trevor Stevenson, COI Rector Crinken, Co. Dublin said: “There is a lot of myth and legend in this country around our patron St Patrick. The leaflet ‘The testimony of St Patrick’ dispels this and rather gives a clear, concise and truthful account of his life and the gospel of Jesus Christ that he clearly preached.”

The cost is 100 pamphlets for €50 plus postage. Those interested can email info@evancat.org.