Limerick diocese remain fuzzy on future of Bishop Casey’s remains

The remains of Bishop Eamonn Casey, which have been interred in Galway Cathedral since his death in 2017, could be relocated after child sexual abuse allegations were revealed in the RTÉ documentary ‘Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets.’

The Diocese of Limerick, where the bishop first served in the late 1950s, told the Irish Daily Mail they are “willing to take the remains”. A spokesperson has said “this is not a matter for Limerick Diocese to decide but in the event that all relevant parties were to make such a decision, Limerick Diocese would fully cooperate to facilitate such a move.”

The Irish Catholic contacted the diocese, who said they “had nothing further to add on the matter.”

Many of the bishop’s relatives were buried in Limerick.

The Casey family has strong links with Co. Limerick. The bishop was born in Firies, Co. Kerry, but later moved to Adare, Co. Limerick, and he was first ordained for the Diocese of Limerick.

The RTÉ documentary revealed the Diocese of Galway had in its files multiple allegations of child sexual abuse against the bishop when the decision to bury him in the cathedral’s crypt in 2017 was made.

Bishop Casey was removed from ministry in 2006 with the ban reiterated in 2007 after multiple allegations of abuse were received, but the documentary did not reveal if the accusations were the reason for his removal from ministry.

Following the revelations in the documentary, the mention of the bishop’s death was removed from RIP.ie