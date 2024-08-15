‘It will pass’: Bishop McKeown comments on Derry conflicts

Last Saturday, Derry saw another conflict between nationalist youths and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), leaving ten officers injured. The violence following a peaceful Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry parade lasted a few hours.

The Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown told The Irish Catholic, “there tends to be an annual build up to some form of confrontation between the police and nationalist youths between the Apprentice Boys’ march and the big bonfire in the Bogside on August 15.”

According to the bishop, “most people are very upset that this took place. Derry has come a long way since our Troubles.” He said that “there is a small minority which does not accept the post Good Friday Agreement arrangements in NI.

“These dissident voices tend to encourage children to get into confrontation with the police to show that they have not gone away.”

Bishop McKeown said he was watching the parade and the city was “full of tourists and enjoying the hospitality”. With such a peaceful march during the day, no one would have guessed hours of conflict would happen afterwards.

These conflicts do not affect the relations between the Catholic and Protestant Churches. “These riots are not between the nationalist and unionist communities – but by a small number of nationalist youths who tackle the police and cause extreme annoyance to most. But it will pass, as it does every year” Bishop McKeown concluded.

The Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister, Naomi Long said the violence in Derry streets over the weekend is “disgraceful, dangerous and senseless.” Ms Long also said “There is absolutely no place in our community for such disorder and those responsible will be pursued and held accountable in our courts.”

“I would urge all involved, including those young people who are being manipulated, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on themselves and their community and walk away from any further disorder”, Ms Long pleaded.

In another statement, Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister said these incidents “are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.” “This senseless violence and intimidation has no place in our society and we would appeal for calm.”