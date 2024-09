A bishop bows his head in the Sacred Heart Basilica in Paris. Photo: OSV News/Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters.

A view from the Seanad Before going into politics, I spent a brief period practising at the Bar. Going in and out of the Bridewell courthouse, I was often struck by the bold inscription above me: ‘Fiat Iustitia Ruat Caelum’, i.e. ‘Let Justice be Done though the Heavens Fall’. It is an important statement of intent that should apply to every…