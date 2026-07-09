Leo XIV’s Sts Peter and Paul celebration sends subtle hints about ‘synodality’

A procession begins for Mass with Pope Leo XIV in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican June 29, 2026, the feast of Sts Peter and Paul. During a June 30 audience at the Vatican with an Orthodox delegation, who traveled to Rome for the June 29 feast, Pope Leo expressed hope that all Christians will celebrate the 2033 anniversary of Christ’s redemption together. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass for the Solemnity of Sts Peter and Paul – martyrs and co-patrons of the city and the diocese of Rome – in St Peter’s Basilica on June 29. It was the second of two major gatherings of senior prelates over the past two weeks, which together offer subtle indications about…