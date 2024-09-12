Legionaries gather to fan the spark of faith

Legionaries in the chapel in De Montfort House preparing for prayer and Mass

Hundreds of young legionaries gathered at De Montfort House in Dublin, to take part in the annual Legion of Mary Youth Conference on August 24.

Attendees were treated to talks, workshops and given the opportunity to socialise with members of different praesidia from all around the country. Speakers touched upon the significance of the Legion’s works and how membership continues to enrich the spiritual lives of millions around the globe.

Speakers on the day included Fr Vincent Stapleton of Thurles Parish in Tipperary, Ruth O’Connell who holds a master’s in art history and Luke McCann, a member of the Legion of Mary in Belfast.

The schedule included a detailed tour of Frank Duff’s house, a visit to the oratories of the Morning Star and Regina Coeli hostels, Mass and Eucharistic Adoration and fellowship with legionaries, many of whom were meeting up with each other for the first time since last year’s conference.