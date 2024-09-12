Almost 1,500 from Dublin make their way to Lourdes

The Dublin Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes departed Dublin Airport on five chartered aircraft last Thursday, with 97 sick pilgrims from parishes all over the archdiocese travelling to Our Lady’s shrine in Lourdes.

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell, led the five-day pilgrimage. Bishop Paul Dempsey, who was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Dublin earlier this year, also accompanied on his first trip to Lourdes with the Dublin Pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage group included 97 sick pilgrims, 14 doctors, 38 nurses, 550 helpers, 30 priests and two deacons. The 550 helpers included 250 young people, with 135 of those being sixth year students from 29 secondary schools around the archdiocese. In total, 1,400 pilgrims travelled.

In anticipation of the pilgrimage, Archbishop Farrell said he was “looking forward to leading the annual Dublin Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes again this year. I thank all those who are joining in the pilgrimage who will devote themselves to the care of the sick and all those who are united with us in prayer throughout the Archdiocese. I also welcome all the parish groups who have travelled to Lourdes at this time”.

Opportunity

Many of the sick pilgrims who travelled would not have the opportunity to visit Lourdes if it had not been for the fantastic medical backup, care and assistance that the many volunteers offer.

The Pilgrimage Director, Fr Martin Noone, on this point said: “It was wonderful to see the sick pilgrims returning last year if in smaller numbers. We are hoping that over the next few years the numbers will rise again to pre-Covid numbers of more than 150 sick pilgrims”.

He also noted out that despite rising costs of air travel and hotels accommodation, the numbers of general pilgrims was very strong this year with an extra 200 bookings over last year’s figures.

Fr Noone also noted out that a great debt of gratitude must go to the many parishes across the diocese who support the pilgrimage financially and by their prayers in what is known as the Associate Membership. “It is because of these parishioners’ generosity, that we are able to part subsidise the fares of sick pilgrims who otherwise would not be able to travel,” he said.

I have always had around me a wonderful committee, a Helpers Council and incredibly committed volunteers who have made my job so easy and always ‘a labour of love’ for Our Blessed Lady”

Fr Noone is stepping down from his role as Pilgrimage Director after 13 pilgrimages at the helm and more than 30 years of involvement with the Pilgrimage in a number of different roles. But he hopes to continue to travel into the future.

He said: “While there is a lot of work involved in organising the pilgrimage, I have always had around me a wonderful committee, a Helpers Council and incredibly committed volunteers who have made my job so easy and always ‘a labour of love’ for Our Blessed Lady, St Bernadette and for the sick pilgrims”.

The opening Mass of the pilgrimage was celebrated by Archbishop Farrell on Friday, September 6, at the Grotto in Lourdes. This was followed by a full programme of liturgies and other events over the five days of the pilgrimage, supported by three Pilgrimage Music Groups. The closing Mass of the Pilgrimage was celebrated on the deferred feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sunday, September 8.