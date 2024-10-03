Jerusalem patriarch announces ‘day of prayer and fasting’ on October 7 anniversary

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, poses for a photo while speaking to reporters at the Vatican September 28, 2023. Photo: CNS/Carol Glatz

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, has invited the faithful to participate in a day of prayer and fasting on October 7, one year after Hamas launched its brutal surprise attack on Israel.

“The month of October is approaching,” Cardinal Pizzaballa wrote in a September 26 letter addressed to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, “and with it the realisation that for the past year the Holy Land, and not only, has been plunged into a vortex of violence and hatred never seen or experienced before”.

“The intensity and impact of the tragedies we have witnessed in the past 12 months have deeply lacerated our conscience and our sense of humanity,” Cardinal Pizzaballa added, noting how the conflict has “struck a profound blow” to the social and political consciousness of the region.

According to the latest reports, Hamas terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis during the attacks on October 7, taking an additional 251 civilians hostage.

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry estimates that a total of 40,005 Palestinians, and a further 623 in the West Bank, including Hamas militants, have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, the situation between Lebanon and northern Israel has continued to escalate, with ongoing bombings and missile strikes launched on both sides since October 7.

In the latest September 23 attack, Israel unleashed a series of bombs on Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women. A further 1,800 were also injured in the attacks.

Israeli forces have since intercepted a Hezbollah ballistic missile fired at Tel Aviv on September 25. It is believed to be the first ballistic missile launched by Hezbollah into Israel.

Since the start of the conflict, Cardinal Pizzaballa has tirelessly advocated for peace and a cease-fire in the region. In the letter, the Latin patriarch declared that the faithful must continue to call on leaders to recommit themselves to justice, freedom, dignity, and peace.

Cardinal Pizzaballa also reminded his audience in the missive that the Church celebrates the feast of Mary, Queen of the Rosary, on October 7.