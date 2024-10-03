2000 school children venerate St Bernadette’s relics

The recent visit of St Bernadette’s relics to Dublin drew around 2000 children and their teachers to Our Lady of Victories parish, an experience Fr Frank Reburn described as deeply humbling. He noted that schools had been contacting the parish office to request visits to the sacred relics. “We were getting phone calls from schools to say, could they bring a class? Could they visit the relics? That was an extremely humbling experience,” Fr Reburn shared, adding that the overwhelming response left him emotional. “We are all journeying together,” he reflected.

The event, attended by both children and some of their parents, was marked by a deep sense of reverence. Fr Reburn noted how touching it was to see the children participating in the event, even in small ways, under the guidance of their teachers. “Just to see so many children there being part of this lovely event… dipping their feet in some small way,” he said.

The participation of the schools was particularly meaningful, with many taking the initiative to prepare in advance. Hymns had been sent to school staff ahead of the event, and the children arrived ready to sing. Fr Reburn highlighted the atmosphere of dignity and silence that permeated the gathering, praising the children’s awareness and respectful behaviour. “We prayed with them a little bit and then invited them to come forward and bless themselves with the Lord’s water,” he concluded.