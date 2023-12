Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr stands among law enforcement officers as they investigate the scene of an explosion that occurred during a Catholic Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Philippines, December 3. Photo: OSV News/Lanao Del Sur Provincial Government via Reuters

A bomb attack that saw four killed and dozens injured at a university Mass in the southern Philippines has “shocked” the Church there according to an Irish Columban living in Manila. Media reports state the December 3 explosion caused panic among dozens of students and teachers in a gymnasium where Mass was taking place, at…