The President, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting Padma Shri to Sister M Cyril Mooney (Teacher Cum Social Worker), at an Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on March 23, 2007.

Irish missionary Sr Cyril Mooney, whose work enabled thousands of disadvantaged girls in India to receive proper education, has died in Kolkata at the age of 86. Sr Mooney was an “eminent educational reformer, social worker and friend of the poor”, according to Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. “Her contribution to State welfare…