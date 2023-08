Residents gather along a street in the Christian neighborhood of Jaranwala, Pakistan, Aug. 17, 2023, a day after church buildings and houses were vandalized by protesters. (OSV News photo/Muhammad Tahir, Reuters)

Following mob violence in east Pakistan that saw thousands of Muslims burn and vandalise churches and Christian homes, Pakistan-based missionary, Fr Liam O’Callaghan SSC described the scenes as “appalling” and “disturbing”. More than 100 people have since been arrested in the city of Jaranwala, where violence was sparked August 18 by claims that two Christian…