Ireland’s fastest man grateful to God

Israel Olatunde raced to a new Irish 100-metre record in Munich last week, when he crossed the line in 10.17 seconds.

“What God blesses, no man can curse,” Mr Olatunde said on Twitter in the wake of his sporting success.

The Dundalk native made history by becoming the first Irish athlete to qualify for a 100m final at the European Athletics Championships, with a performance that set the national Irish record for the 100-metre sprint.

Mr Olatunde is outspoken about where he sees his success coming from though, taking to social media to thank God for the many blessings he perceives in his life.

“Enjoying the journey, focused on my art, staying prayed up. Thank you God,” the 20-year-old posted on Instagram.

Speaking to this paper last year, Mr Olatunde said that when he first started taking God seriously, it made him realise “how small and insignificant I am.

“But in those deficiencies, that’s where God shows his love, his power, his grace, his mercy,” Mr Olatunde said.

