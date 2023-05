Josephine Aube , who was born with a physical disability, receives a donation from Fr Innocent of about €200. They also funded her wheelchair. Her whole family were killed by Boko Haram.

Christians in northeast Nigeria are living a “tortured” existence due to continued attacks my Islamist terrorists, an African priest based in Athlone has warned. Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Fr Innocent Sunu who is now a curate in Ss Peter and Paul church, told of the “dehumanisation” of Christians in his Diocese of Maiduguri, and…