Hundreds of Irish expected back in Medjugorje hot on the heels of apparition’s 40th anniversary

Marian Pilgrimages is expecting “hundreds” of Irish pilgrims to return to Medjugorje before the end of the year, as they prepare to resume their charter into Mostar August 25.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Managing Director of Marian Pilgrimages Niall Glynn said that while they only have “very, very small” groups heading to Medjugorje for the 40th anniversary of the apparition site, there’s “huge” interest in the full resumption of their services to Medjugorje.

“Ultimately what we’ve done is a lot of the people that were meant to go in 2020 had to cancel, so they stayed with us and then ultimately they’ve kept in touch in relation to when we were going to go back out again, and then obviously we’re able to rebook them on these flights, so that’s what we’ve done now at the moment,” Mr Glynn said.

Stable

If the situation remains stable following the July 19 reopening of travel for Ireland, Mr Glynn says “we should hopefully get people to visit. They’re [the flights] nearly full now at this stage”.

Mr Glynn said there’s the possibility of extra flights if they’re needed, but that the situation will be monitored as time goes on.

2021 is a big year for Marian pilgrimages too, Mr Glynn said, as it’s the company’s 30th anniversary of bringing Irish pilgrims to Medjugorje.

“2021 was going to be a big celebration for us because we’ve been in Medjugorje for nearly 30 years, as well as the 40th anniversary,” Mr Glynn said, continuing, “but we’re going to have a delayed celebration in September if we can,” with the group aiming to have between 200-300 Irish pilgrims there for the celebrations.

Fr Leon Pereira OP, Chaplain to the English-speaking pilgrims to Medjugorje, told this paper that he is looking forward to seeing more Irish pilgrims back, but that he “can’t tell” how the situation with restrictions will play out, and said it would be “pointless” to predict.

“Last July, August saw pilgrims from Ireland to Medjugorje, but it’s mainly Americans now,” Fr Pereira said.

The anniversary itself, which will take place over both June 24-25, is set to see a procession from Apparition Hill to St James’ Church, which Fr Pereira said symbolises Mary leading pilgrims to Jesus in the Church.