Catholics gather at Bride Street Church, Wexford, to pray for a return to Mass on the weekend of the 21 March.

Parishioners gathered in Wexford and Dublin this weekend to pray for a return to public worship, as Christians face a second Easter without Mass. “Sixty people gathered together, all safely spaced out,” said Ms Katie Black, who was involved in the gatherings. “Everyone was delighted to come together and some even expressed later that they…