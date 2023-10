Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, poses for a photo while speaking to reporters at the Vatican September 28, 2023. Photo: CNS/Carol Glatz

In a desperate bid for peace, the head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land has offered himself in exchange for Israeli children held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist movement. Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis just last month, made the offer in a bid…