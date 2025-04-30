Grace in Every Post: Pope Francis and the Digital Mission

Pope Francis leads a prayer service in an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in this March 27, 2020, file photo. The Vatican published a book commemorating the prayer service, which made a strong impression on people around the world in the same month COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Pope Francis, formerly Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died April 21, 2025, at age 88. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

“The digital world is not a parallel or purely virtual world, but part of the daily experience of many people, especially the younger generations. It is where they seek meaning, relationships, and truth.” – Pope Francis, World Communications Day Message, 24 Jan. 2024

In our fast-paced digital world, we constantly receive social media messages, some of which are disinformation meant to deceive us. Amidst this sometimes malicious and confusing digital environment, Pope Francis uniquely stood out as a voice of love, hope, mercy, and compassion. Despite scepticism by many, he embraced digital technology and social media as communication tools for evangelization, and brought the enduring message of the Gospel into the hearts of people.

From the moment he became head of the Catholic Church in March 2013, Pope Francis understood the importance of ‘being’ with people who needed to encounter Christ – he set up a regular presence and met them online.

Through his multilingual Twitter (now X) account, @Pontifex, he shared inspiring daily reflections with wisdom, simplicity and love. A single X (formerly tweet) from the Holy Father guaranteed us a moment of grace, and gently reminded us to pray, to love, to forgive, to care for the poor, and to trust in God’s infinite mercy.

With over 53 million followers on his Pontifex account and millions more on his Instagram account, the pope was undoubtedly a star in the social media age. Watch a video highlighting the Digital Pope

In his book “The Tweetable Pope: A Spiritual Revolution in 140 Characters,” author Michael O’Loughlin explores the legacy and vision of Pope Francis through his use of social media. He examines how the pope is using this fascinating new medium to communicate directly to his flock.

Not many people know that Pope Francis is the first pope to deliver – in 2017 – a TED talk. He spoke about the promises and pitfalls of technological progress, wisdom from Mother Teresa (later St. Teresa of Kolkata), and the parable of the Good Samaritan. Stressing how interconnected we are to each other, he urged us, “We have so much to do, and we must do it together.” (Heb 10:25)

Pope Francis’ talk had nearly 175,000 views on YouTube and almost 800,000 views on TED’s website at that time. (A TED Talk is an inspirational and informative talk presented by a speaker on a particular subject to share ideas, present a new perspective, and inspire listeners to take action.)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was locked down at home. Humanity was in an unprecedented crisis – in fear of being wiped out. We witnessed Pope Francis’ ingenious use of digital social media to bring unity, comfort, and healing to the fearful and the grieving.

Who can forget the striking image of Pope Francis standing alone in the rain in St. Peter’s Square, offering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin term which means “to the city of Rome and to the world”) blessing to a world held captive in lockdown? That moment was broadcast to the millions who were isolated but spiritually united.

Beyond X’s and livestreams, Pope Francis continually emphasized the ethical and pastoral use of media, especially in this era of artificial intelligence (AI). His 12 annual messages (since 2014) for World Communications Day called on Catholics to use technology, particularly AI, not just efficiently, but responsibly and with a communitarian spirit. He urged us to listen deeply, to share stories that heal, and to bear witness to truth and love in every digital encounter.

For Pope Francis, digital evangelization is not about keeping up with worldly trends. It’s about bringing the Good News to people, especially the lost and marginalized, who are yearning for God’s love and mercy, and might just read and be moved and inspired by a social media message or two that touch their hearts. (Mat 28:19-20)

The Holy Father invited all of us to consider how we might use our digital sphere to reflect the light of Christ to the world. In that spirit, could we be more centred on what matters to God in our lives?

Let us ponder Pope Francis’ last X message: “Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life.”

In the short span of 12 years, digital missionary Pope Francis fed and inspired us with grace in every digital post that came from his heart.

Professor Christopher Ng

Kwanhoong.ng@gmail.com

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia