German Catholics and Protestants pursue intercommunion despite Vatican objections

Catholics and Protestants in Germany announced on Tuesday that they would press ahead with intercommunion at an event in May despite Vatican objections.

In a March 16 press release, organisers of the third Ecumenical Church Congress (ÖKT) in Frankfurt said that they planned to invite Christians to attend celebrations “in many churches” in the city and across Germany on May 15.

According to CNA Deutsch, they said: “Christians of all denominations have the opportunity on this evening to come and enter, to get to know different traditions and — following their own conscience — to celebrate the living memory of Jesus Christ.”

“The signal should go out from Frankfurt to continue to seek ecumenical togetherness, in everyday life and in the mutual visit of congregations.”

The press release quoted Thomas Sternberg, president of the influential Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), as saying that any baptised Christians could make a “decision of conscience” to partake of the celebrations, based on a statement of “Common Witness” adopted in the fall of 2020 by the ÖKT’s leadership.

“The doors are open,” said Mr Sternberg, who is also co-president of the German Church’s controversial “Synodal Way,” together with the German Catholic bishops’ conference president Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg.

The event has already raised alarm at the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which objected to a proposal for a “Eucharistic meal fellowship” between Catholics and Protestants last September.

The proposal was made by the Ecumenical Study Group of Protestant and Catholic Theologians (ÖAK) in a 2019 document entitled “Together at the Lord’s Table.”

In a four-page critique and letter to Bishop Bätzing, the doctrinal congregation emphasised that significant differences in understanding of the Eucharist and ministry remained between Protestants and Catholics.

“The doctrinal differences are still so important that they currently rule out reciprocal participation in the Lord’s Supper and the Eucharist,” the CDF said.

“The document cannot therefore serve as a guide for an individual decision of conscience about approaching the Eucharist.” The CDF cautioned against any steps towards intercommunion between Catholics and members of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), an organisation representing 20 Protestant groups. Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, has also expressed serious misgivings about the “Eucharistic meal fellowship” proposal. Earlier this month, Bishop Bätzing wrote to priests in Limburg diocese, which also includes the city of Frankfurt, where the ÖKT will take place on May 13-16. He said in a March 1 letter to clergy that they could give Holy Communion to non-Catholic individuals if they requested it after examining their consciences. In the four-page letter, he told priests that there could, however, be “no general, inter-denominational reception of the Eucharist” or “new forms of Eucharistic celebration.”

CNA