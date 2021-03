Archbishop JosÈ H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, is seen at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome 2020. Photo: CNS

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature will provide relief to Americans in need amid the pandemic, but it lacks “protections for the unborn”, the US bishops said. Their March 10 statement quickly followed US House passage of the measure in a 220-211 vote. Biden was…