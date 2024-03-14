Former Presentation Brothers students wins Oscar

A former Presentation Brothers student Cillian Murphy scooped the best actor award at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

His old school’s community were delighted for Mr Murphy, with the principal of Presentation Brothers College Cork saying he “absolutely” expects students to be inspired by the Cork man’s Oscar win.

The Cork-born actor received the award for his starring role in Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

“Presentation Brothers College are delighted for Cillian and his family on his success in winning the Oscar,” Principal David Barry told the PA news agency. “We’re so proud to have one of our past pupils so successful on the world stage.

“The whole community is delighted and we want to congratulate Cillian on his fantastic success.

“Hopefully when he’s back in Cork he might be able to visit us.”

Asked whether students would be inspired by his win, Mr Barry said: “Oh absolutely.

“The students here have always been big fans of him, even before Oppenheimer.”