‘First of many’, Muslim girl awarded a JP2 medal

A Muslim girl Afia Jahin Isha, who is a student at St Leo’s College, a Mercy school in Co. Carlow, has been awarded a Gold Award during the Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Pope John Paul II Award ceremony.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Cathríona Kelly, Parish Coordinator at the Parish of Graiguecullen/Killeshin said the “programme is open to everyone, of all faiths and none,” but “to achieve a John Paul Award, she needs to do parish involvement.”

“She came down with her friends who are involved in our parish and she asked, could she get involved to achieve her John Paul Award,” Ms Kelly said.

They needed to get parental permission, as Mr Isha is not only from a different faith but also underaged. “Her parents were happy for her to take part in our parish, as long as it wasn’t conflicting with her own faith.”

“She would welcome people at the doors every Sunday at 11.30 am Mass in St Claire’s Church. She said she had such a positive experience…learning about the Catholic and Christian faith,” said Ms Kelly.

“Afia always stewarded on the same door, they kind of get into a bit of a habit and she always picks the same door of the church. People found it strange at first but got used to seeing her at the door.

“When she received her medal at a recent ceremony…from Bishop Denis Nulty…her mam came to the cathedral. They were taking photos of her, so proud. It was really lovely to see both of them in their hijab in the cathedral,” Ms Kelly said.

“She could be the first of many…I think she’s definitely opened a new avenue for people to see how well it [the JP2 Award] can work,” Ms Kelly said and concluded: “I really think it’s opening up a lot of new opportunities for young people, and for both faiths to work better together.”