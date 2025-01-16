‘Families who have lost everything’: LA Archdiocese responds to deadly wildfires

A destroyed home lies in ruin in Altadena, California, January 15, 2025, in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, which began January 7. Photo: OSV News/Bob Roller.

Archdiocesan officials and local Church leaders in Los Angeles are working to shelter and assist victims of the ongoing wildfires there as the blaze consumes entire neighbourhoods and lays waste to significant portions of the suburban area.

The fires began on Tuesday, January 7, and quickly spread via dry conditions and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds blowing in from the east. As of last week multiple fires were raging unchecked across thousands of acres as firefighters worked to get the blazes under control.

One of the fires has destroyed Corpus Christi Catholic Church and has forced the closure of 65 Catholic schools, according to archdiocesan officials. Numerous other churches in the area have also been destroyed.

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez in a social media post urged the faithful to “keep praying for all those suffering” in the wildfires.

“My heart goes out to our neighbours who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” the prelate said. “Let’s pray for them and let’s pray for our firefighters and first responders. May God keep all of our brothers and sisters safe and bring [an] end to these fires!”