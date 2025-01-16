Inshort

Belfast church opens doors to homeless during freezing weather

A church in Belfast has opened its doors to homeless persons during the freezing weather. St Mary’s Church accommodated 29 people on January 8 after the activation of The Serious Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which means emergency accommodation is provided to people when temperatures are at zero degrees or less in the UK.

The Welcome Organisation, a charity from Belfast who provides support to people affected by homelessness, was among groups and charities overseeing the actions taken to secure emergency temporary shelter was being provided.

The Welcome Organisation lost their former charity centre at Townsend Street in Belfast during an attack in July 2024. Ellie Hippsley, the organisation’s outreach worker, told The Irish News they were “becoming increasingly concerned about what would happen when SWEP was implemented,” but “thankfully, when we reached out, St Mary’s Church were among those who responded. They allow us to bring people out of the freezing cold and into shelter.”

The Parish Priest Fr Timothy Barlett told The Irish News the church hall was already being used as emergency shelter, but with the extreme weather increasing the number of people in need of accommodation, they sheltered people in the church.

The priest said he was approached by the charity before Christmas and the parish was more than happy to help. “In many ways, we do the easy part, in opening the doors and providing heat and hot drinks. But it’s the Welcome Organisation and other groups such as the People’s Kitchen that do the hard job on the streets, and I wish to offer my gratitude and express admiration on behalf of the parish community for the amazing work these teams do.”

Kerry school pays tribute to late former principal Sr Canisius Collins

Tributes were paid last week to late Sr Canisius Collins, who was principal of the Presentation Secondary School in Milltown, Co. Kerry for 18 years before her retirement in 2005.

On a statement posted on social media, the school said Sr Collins loved visiting the school after her retirement and to meet students, “many of whose parents and family members she would have taught.”

The sister attended the school’s Presentation Day 2024, which had the newly ordained former student Fr Sean Murphy celebrating Mass. “During the service Fr Sean noted the significant role Sr Canisius played in nurturing and strengthening his vocation to the priesthood.”

The school remembers Sr Collins fondly by “her dedication and commitment to the students and families of Presentation Milltown from the day she entered the school to long after her retirement.”

“As a school community we thank God for guiding Sr Canisius through her vocation from a young energetic woman entering the Presentation Order to the wise and insightful mentor that we will miss and mourn.”