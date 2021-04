A couple show off their crosses made of palm as they leave Clonard Monastery in Belfast following Palm Sunday Mass, March 28, after restrictions were lifted in the North. Photo: Hugh Russell.

It would be a shame if after all the sacrifices of Covid-19 we went back to where we were beforehand, writes Archbishop Eamon Martin The first performances of Handel’s Messiah were in Fishamble Street, Dublin, in 1742 and so many people wanted tickets that the organisers asked the ladies to come without hoops in their skirts and…