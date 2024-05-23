Eurovision winner Dana honoured with papal award

Dana pictured with her husband Damien and children Ruth and Robert after the Mass of Investiture.

Former MEP and 1970 Eurovision winner Dana has been awarded the Order of St Gregory by Pope Francis in recognition of her services to the Church.

Dana became a Dame of the Order of St Gregory at a ceremony at her parish church in Claregalway, Co. Galway, surrounded by family and friends.

She thanked Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway and Confert, who bestowed the honour during Mass, and also her parish priest Fr Ian O’Neill.

Dana said it was an honour to receive the award which she shared with those who have inspired her throughout her life, adding: “I know it is rarely given to a woman and so I share it with the wonderful women who have been such an inspiration and support to me and I guess the first one was my mother, my grandmother and my great aunt Mary.”

Dana and her husband Damien co-wrote ‘Our Lady of Knock’ and she recently recorded a new song for St Patrick, ‘Light The Fire’.

Bishop Duignan spoke of Dana’s “tireless work to promote Catholic faith, and Catholic values.”

Speaking on the Feast of St Brendan, Bishop Duignan continued: “Like St Brendan, Dana, you too have discovered that pearl of great price and you too have given everything in pursuit of its possession. Over decades now, you have tirelessly held up the Christian faith as a sure wisdom for the journey of life.”