First and second year students of Glenstal Abbey school, Co. Limerick, with some senior students, teachers, and monks plant 200 trees.

Biodiversity is a buzz word in Ireland today. In response, to the dramatic decline in the population of many species and the accompanying climate change, the spring general meeting of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference put forward the goal to provide 30% of parish grounds by 2030 over to biodiversity. Glenstal Abbey School, Co. Limerick,…