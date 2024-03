Students from Mt St Catherine’s School participate in Holy Week ceremonies in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, on March 24.

The Church must do more to reach young people “suffering from anxiety” and “swamped with social media”, according to the Auxiliary Bishop-elect of the Archdiocese of Dublin. The Easter message of Christ’s victory over death is an opportunity to bring his personal message of love to youth despite a “much more secular culture”, Bishop-elect Donal…