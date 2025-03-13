Dublin diocese welcomes 80 Catechumens

Eighty adults from different backgrounds were welcomed to the Catholic Faith at the Rite of Election in the Pro Cathedral with Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin on March 9.

Dublin diocese witnessed an increase of 100% from the 40 catechumens elected in 2024. “Something is happening in Dublin diocese as more young people want to join the Catholic Church,” said Patricia Carroll, Director for Mission and Ministry for the Dublin Diocese. “It’s clear that young adults want to know about the Catholic faith and want to join us. So, in this year of hope, it’s a big, big, hopeful message.”

Vincent Dupont, one of the candidates, told The Irish Catholic that, “There was a lot of enthusiasm within the church. Everybody seemed really happy.” Ariane Martinez, soon-to-be baptised, was an example of this joy: “I cannot wait… I’m sorry for those who have not encountered God yet,” she said.

The candidates agreed that the most challenging part of this journey is the commitment to “become more Christ-like.” Alan Maizon, a candidate for Confirmation told this paper that “the most challenging part is the commitment itself… To be a good Christian depends on how much you commit to your church and your community.” Another catechumen, Elisa, said, “I’ll try to increase even more prayer and trust in all of what Jesus wants me to do.”

When asked what they would say to those who have not encounter God yet, the overall response was to “respond the call”. Vincent said, “Just have faith and open your eyes, open your ears.” Following the words of Colossians Alan said, “set your mind on things above.” Elisa explained that “God is always calling us, and it’s never too late.”