Dublin diocese divests Catholic primary school

Dublin diocese has announced the divestment of St Mary’s Primary School, Dorset Street, Dublin 7, which has transferred to secular patronage.

As of April 15, St Mary’s will be under the patronage of the Education Training Board (ETB).

The primary school was one of 29 schools involved in a pilot consultation process in the diocese in March 2022.

The pilot programme, a joint initiative of the Department of Education and the Church in Ireland, was conducted with 63 schools nationally. Just three other schools have divested.

The process was facilitated by independent facilitators, who recommended that St Mary’s be divested, Archbishop Dermot Farrell said in a statement.

“Ms Eadaoin Kelly, Principal, and the teachers and staff of St Mary’s School are very dedicated to the education and pastoral care of the pupils,” Dr Farrell said.

“I wish them blessings as they begin a new chapter in their service of the pupils, the parents and guardians of the school.”

He also highlighted the service the Christian Brothers and Religious Sisters of Charity gave to the education of many generations of pupils in the original primary schools, which later amalgamated to form the new St Mary’s school.

It is unclear from the statement if the school has transferred ownership to the State. This paper queried the ownership with Dublin diocese, but received no response before going to print.