Archbishop Eamon Martin is pictured with sisters of the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate and members of NET ministries at the recent Youth 2000 summer festival.

Religious sisters with a charism of carrying out door-to-door visitations have recently arrived in Ireland from the US, providing encouragement and support to already-busy priests. Speaking to The Irish Catholic newspaper, Sister Theresa Marie of the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate said that their experience so far has been “very encouraging” and that it’s been…