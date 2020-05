Fr Kevin McNamara celebrating Mass from the door of the Church of the Assumption in Moyvane at the weekend as Mass-goers sit in their cars

A Kerry priest who is celebrating car park Masses for people struggling or unable to watch online Mass has said “we can’t let fear dominate us”. Fr Kevin McNamara PP of Moyvane, who started celebrating outdoor Masses with his congregation, who stay in their cars throughout, said there has been a “great response”. “They’re seeing…