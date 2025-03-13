Darach Honan: A life beyond hurling

Born and raised in Clonlara, Co. Clare, Darach Honan’s life has been shaped by both his love of hurling and the strong sense of community that defines his home.

The once towering full forward, one of the most recognisable of Clare’s All-Ireland winning team in 2013, is known not just for his black and red helmet and his skill and physicality on the pitch but also for his strength off it. Darach’s journey has seen him navigate the highs and lows of hurling at the highest level whilst facing head-on the challenges that come with it.

Nine years into retirement on the back of a career cruelly cut short by injury, Honan now finds purpose as the father of a young family while forging a career for himself in the financial service.

“I was forced to stop because of my hips; I’ve had 3 surgeries to date. I haven’t had them replaced, but that might be something that I have to do at some point,” he said. “It’s good that in day-to-day life I’m unaffected, but if I was to turn up my intensity at all in terms of my training, it would start to break down.”

Transition

His last appearance came in 2016, when he played his final season and helped Clare to win the league. After an injury sustained in the first round of the Munster championship, Darach’s inter-county playing days came to an end. The last game he played was the Clare county final that year, which ultimately ended in heartbreak after a replay.

With his career being cut short in his prime, the transition from player to spectator was a very hard one. For years, Darach struggled with the mental toll of his forced retirement.

“It’s nine years ago now, and it’s mad to think because hurling was such a big part of my life for so long, it’s just crazy to think that it’s been that long since I played,” he reflected.

“I found it really mentally tough for probably three or four years. I found it hard going to games; I was in bad form generally, and it was probably all tied up in that. So much of my identity was being a hurler, and I’d invested so much time in it, and I loved doing it.”

“If there was ever something going wrong personally or if I was ever getting anxious about anything, hurling would have been my release. When that was no longer an option, it was a huge adjustment for me,” he confessed.

Surrounding yourself with good people and having faith that things can come right can help you stay positive”

Yet despite the challenges, time, family, and faith allowed Darach to find his balance again. Though he still misses the game he loves, he has learnt to embrace his new role, enjoying watching games and supporting his teammates while being a role model for his two young girls and community.

“I think it takes time to get over these sorts of things, but I think surrounding yourself with good people and having faith that things can come right can help you stay positive,” he said.

Darach’s community in Clonlara is something very close to his heart. He still lives in the area not far from the village and leaned on the support of his community when at his lowest.

“We have a very strong parish and community here in Clonlara; it’s something that we are very proud of,” he said. “Even when I was going through what I did in having to retire early, it was huge in having that local connection with people, being able to feel supported and valued within the community even though I couldn’t take to the field,”

Now, Darach’s time is consumed by his business—he runs a financial planning company—and his growing family. Married to Louise, with two daughters, Leah, who is 6 months old, and Molly, who is 3 and a half, his priorities have shifted.

“I’m delighted to have a family, even though it brings its own challenges. I’ve a great relationship with my wife, and I’m mad about the kids, and they help to motivate me to be the best that I can, either do the best with my business or to be as good a possible husband and father as I possibly can be,” Darach shared.

Faith

Faith has also become a more significant part of his life. Though it wasn’t something that featured prominently in his upbringing, having children brought Darach back towards it.

“Faith wasn’t a huge thing in my family, but with my grandparents it was. It’s something that I found once I had a family of my own; it brought me back towards it, whereas when I grew up, it just wasn’t part of my routine.”

“Having a family made me think about it more, and it’s more to the forefront of my mind now – even thinking about their future and wanting the best for them.”

“I find myself praying for them now, and that’s kind of how it plays a role in my life. It’s definitely something that I’d like to instil in my family. Praying, using the power of positive energy, those values of kindness and generosity, it all ties in together, and it’s something that I’d love to incorporate in our family a bit more going forward.”

As he reflects on his career, Darach’s gratitude shines through, and despite the struggles he faced, he remains resolute in his faith and his love for his family. The path that he’s forged is a reminder that, while sports can define much of a person’s identity, it is their values and connections to community and family that shape who they really are.

“While it took me a while to reach that mental state, it was something that I endeavoured to do for a long time, and I’m in a great place now, thankfully,” said Honan.

