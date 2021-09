Local artist John Doolan, with his artwork on display at the Church of the Way of The Cross in Togher along with Fr Ben Hodnett. Photo: David Keane, Echo News

An art display in Togher honouring Cork’s “unofficial patron saint” Little Nellie of Holy God serves to “remind us of our baptismal calling”, parishioners were told at the unveiling. Fr Ben Hodnett of Togher parish asked artist John Doolan to create 11 pictures of Little Nellie to celebrate the anniversary of her 118th birthday. He…