Cork launches a year of prayer

Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin in a new pastoral message has called for people in the diocese to commit to a year-long time of prayer, listening and discernment about the future of the Church.

The bishop said people are understandably concerned about their parishes’ future when speaking to pilgrims attending the annual Mass at St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra.

He said “Many have a strong attachment to their local church, some worry about the sustainability of their preferred Mass times, and some communities miss having a resident priest.

“Priests across the diocese continue to deal with unprecedented changes. I recognise and appreciate the selfless generosity of our priests as they meet increasing demands to provide sacramental and pastoral care.”

The invitation says “It is clear that the Church of the present and the future will have an enhanced role for lay leaders.” To support this lay involvement, the diocese will create a Diocesan Pastoral Centre which will bring all Diocesan functions under the one roof, including Education, Mission and Ministry, Youth Ministry, Safeguarding, Communications and administrative functions including the Bishop’s Office and the Diocesan Secretariat.

“I hope this will be a valuable resource for training and supporting people living out their baptismal calling and for ongoing support of our priests,” said the bishop who is currently on a diocesan retreat with his priests.