Community in Creeslough will need help for ‘many years to come’

Speaking after the second anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy, where 10 people lost their lives after a sudden explosion occurred on the premises of a petrol station in Co. Donegal, Fr John Joe Duffy, hailed for his ministry to the community as parish priest at the time, said that people are now attempting to “come to terms” with the tragedy and their struggles mean that they will need help for “many, many years to come”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Fr Duffy detailed the commemorative events that took place over the last few days to keep the memories of the deceased alive. “We had a Mass for all those who died in the Creeslough tragedy on Saturday,” he said. “Then we had a ringing of the church bell on Monday which was rung 10 times from St Michael’s Church in Creeslough in memory of those who died. This was with the families and local clergy, both Catholic and Anglican. There was a prayer service on Monday for the 10 people who died.”

Reflecting on the two years since the tragic event, Fr Duffy said that people in the community are only now starting to process the realities and these realities will cause the community to struggle for “many years to come”.

“I think what is happening at the moment is the reality of what has happened is being talked about by the people – they’re coming to terms after a period of it being surreal,” he said. “People are opening up more in talking about how the tragedy is affecting them and I encourage people to seek the help that is being made available.

“Every day is difficult for some people and people are feeling it in different ways and going through their own experience – it’s very painful. Families and the communities are struggling and we will need help for many, many years to come. Emotional and practical help.

“I want to thank the people who sent messages today and have been praying for us and the President in a very special way for all he has done for us and to thank the government as well.”