‘Concern’ as countries remove UN Gaza funding following terror ties report

Smoke rises over Gaza as seen from Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Photo: OSV News photo/Amir Cohen, Reuters

Trócaire has raised concerns following the decision by several donor countries to remove funding from a UN agency assisting Palestinians suffering in Gaza, after it was reported several terrorists and Islamist militants were employed by the agency.

An Israeli intel report sent to the US stated that 10% of all UNWRA employees in Gaza have ties to terror groups, amounting to 1,200 individuals. The report said at least 12 employees were involved in the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

It also stated about half of the agency’s employees in Gaza have at least one close relative with ties to terror groups, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In a statement to The Irish Catholic, Trócaire said that they are “gravely concerned” about the halt of funding to UNWRA “as this will result in a collective punishment of the people of Gaza who are desperately in need of this aid”.

Asked by this paper if Trócaire had any concerns the partners they fund in Gaza may have been infiltrated by terrorists or militants, the overseas development agency of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said it is not something it “has had concerns about or had to deal with in respect of our partners in Gaza”.

A spokesperson said: “The organisations we work with in Gaza are independent civil society organisations that are not linked to any political party.”

He added: “In terms of the UNRWA situation, Trócaire’s position is very clear that any allegations of involvement in war crimes must be fully investigated and if those allegations are found to be true then the perpetrators must be held to account.

