A supporter of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party hurls stones toward police during a protest in Lahore April 13, 2021, after the arrest of a Muslim leader who heads a party known for holding mass demonstrations on the issue of perceived blasphemy. Photo: CNS.

Christian mechanic Ashfaq Masih has been sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after allegedly saying that Jesus Christ is the only true prophet. Reading out the 12-page judgment July 4, Khalid Wazir, additional session judge of the Lahore High Court, sentenced Mr Masih to death and fined him 100,000 rupees (€1,246). Mr Masih, 34,…