Members of the extended family of Canon John Hayes at his grave at Bansha cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

The founder of the community development organisation Muintir na Tíre, Canon John Hayes and his role in the development of rural Ireland were celebrated Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation in Bansha. Canon Hayes, who ministered in the parish of Bansha/Kilmoyler, led many rural community initiatives, foremost among them being rural electrification. Speaking to…