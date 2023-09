A delighted Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo is pictured with his Godparents Amilcar and Malu after he received the Sacrament of Baptism.

Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo, nicknamed ‘the Phenomenon’, has been baptised at the age of 46, the retired footballer announced on Instagram. “Today is a very special day. I was baptised,” the two-time world champion wrote on social media. “The Christian faith has always been a fundamental part of my life, since I was little, although…