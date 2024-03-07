Bl. Carlo Acutis attracts youth in Clogher

Young people receive a blessing with the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Co. Monaghan.

A relic of a young saint-to-be Blessed Carlo Acutis attracted hundreds of young people to gather in St Macartan’s Cathedral in Clogher diocese.

Blessed Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was known for centring his life around the Eucharist and attending Mass and adoration daily.

On October 10, 2020, he was beatified by Pope Francis, becoming the first millennial to be declared ‘Blessed’ by the Catholic Church.

A relic of the young man toured Clogher diocese from March 3-5, visiting the cathedral in Monaghan and St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen.

Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis have toured many dioceses in Ireland, proving to be a draw for young people attracted by the teenager’s example.

Seven other Irish dioceses have welcomed his relics since last June, with Blessed Acutis’ home diocese of Assisi saying they attracted “thousands of pilgrims”.