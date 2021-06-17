Bishops express thanks for synodal submissions following summer conference

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has expressed its thanks for over 550 Synodal Pathway submissions received over the past months as part of the initial phase of the synodal process.

The bishops also decided to establish a Synodal Steering Committee and Synodal Task Group to “help move forward the Synodal Pathway process for Ireland”, the full membership of which will be disclosed in the coming months.

Dr Nicola Brady was appointed chair of the Synodal Steering Committee, the vice-chairs appointed being Mr Andrew O’Callaghan and Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick.

Following her appointment, Dr Brady said the Synodal Pathway is “an important and hope-filled development in the life of the Catholic Church in Ireland” and that she’s grateful for the opportunity to help “guide and shape this work”.

The bishops also discussed a number of issues over the course of the conference, including the continued safeguarding of children in the Church, engaging with the Department of Education in relation to reconfiguration of patronage, prisoner repatriation and brutality in Myanmar.

The bishops also called on the Government to recognise the state of Palestine following recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

During the meeting, the bishops also acknowledged the “depth of pain” experienced by people whose loved ones died during the pandemic, and offered their “prayerful support to families who have suffered due to the restrictions placed on funeral rites and attendance”.

They also expressed their thanks to the Faithful for their prayers, sacrifice and perseverance and for adhering to the public health restrictions.